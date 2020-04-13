7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• ZK International Group Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares increased by 6.06% to $1.05 during Monday's pre-market session.

• Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock rose 4.76% to $4.84. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Mar 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

• Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE:AUY) stock rose 4.29% to $3.89. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Buy.

• Sibanye Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE:SBSW) shares rose 3.85% to $6.75.

• Venator Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VNTR) stock rose 3.05% to $1.69. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 8, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

• U.S. Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares increased by 3.03% to $5.10.

Losers

• WD-40, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares decreased by 5.93% to $165 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on Mar 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $225.