6 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Gainers

SailPoint Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) stock increased by 4.60% to $16.15 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares rose 3.70% to $29.68. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on Mar 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares rose 3.01% to $11.30. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on Mar 4, is at Outperform, with a price target of $19.

 

Losers

Vuzix, Inc. (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock declined 7.05% to $1.45 during Thursday's pre-market session.

Xerox Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:XRX) stock decreased by 3.95% to $18.49. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 9, is at Sell, with a price target of $13.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) stock declined 3.90% to $33.49. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on Mar 3, is at In-Line, with a price target of $45.

 

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market Movers

