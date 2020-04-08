8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares increased by 13.38% to $17.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $16.

• Gannett, Inc. (NYSE:GCI) stock moved upwards by 12.64% to $0.71. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 6, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

• Central European Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETV) stock moved upwards by 8.25% to $3.15.

• Entercom Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ETM) stock moved upwards by 5.10% to $0.80. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Apr 7, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.

Losers

• Wanda Sports Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSG) shares fell 8.75% to $2.19 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Luokung Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:LKCO) stock decreased by 6.12% to $0.54. The most recent rating by Needham, on Apr 2, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.

• iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares declined 3.99% to $16.61. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 2, is at Neutral, with a price target of $23.

• Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares decreased by 3.09% to $98.64. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $140.