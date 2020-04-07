15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock moved upwards by 7.24% to $7.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock increased by 6.36% to $1.17.

• VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) shares moved upwards by 6% to $1.06.

• Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) stock rose 5.54% to $4.95.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock increased by 5.03% to $6.26. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares rose 4.78% to $0.83. The most recent rating by Needham, on Feb 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.

• Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRN) stock increased by 3.54% to $4.97. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Apr 1, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.

• Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE:SNN) shares rose 3.48% to $37.73. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Feb 21, is at Hold, with a price target of $52.

• Danaher, Inc. (NYSE:DHR) shares increased by 3.38% to $146.76. The most recent rating by Stifel, on Apr 2, is at Hold, with a price target of $147.

• InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares moved upwards by 3.29% to $22.90. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $36.

Losers

• Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) stock decreased by 7.15% to $0.38 during Tuesday's pre-market session.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) stock declined 5.72% to $9.72. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) stock decreased by 5.07% to $0.35.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock declined 4.35% to $0.22.

• Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares declined 3.33% to $1.45.