9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) shares moved upwards by 33.0% to $3.91 during Monday's pre-market session.
- AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares moved upwards by 11.1% to $2.51. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.00.
- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) shares surged 8.8% to $36.51. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on April 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.00.
- Perion Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERI) shares moved upwards by 6.7% to $4.48. The most recent rating by Lake Street, on January 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- ViacomCBS, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $13.10. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on April 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $11.53. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on April 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Walt Disney, Inc. (NYSE: DIS) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $97.66. The most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on April 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $119.00.
- Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock rose 3.9% to $1135.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 30, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1310.00.
Losers
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares fell 9.2% to $116.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on April 06, is at Underperform, with a price target of $105.00.
