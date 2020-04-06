13 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock surged 44.4% to $0.84 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on April 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $6.61. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on March 09, the current rating is at Hold.
- Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: STNG) stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $16.15. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on March 09, the current rating is at Hold.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $9.95.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) stock surged 7.0% to $0.31.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares increased by 6.1% to $0.47.
- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares increased by 4.7% to $22.67. The most recent rating by UBS, on April 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $44.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 4.4% to $8.23. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on March 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
- Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) shares rose 4.1% to $2.27.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares surged 3.9% to $14.85. The most recent rating by Stifel, on April 01, is at Buy, with a price target of $24.00.
Losers
- Mid-Con Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCEP) shares decreased by 8.6% to $0.13 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Centennial Resource Dev, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares fell 6.7% to $0.32. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on April 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $0.75.
- ION Geophysical, Inc. (NYSE: IO) shares plummeted 4.4% to $1.74.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas