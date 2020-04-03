Market Overview

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 7:33am   Comments
Gainers

HUYA, Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares rose 6% to $18.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on Mar 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) stock rose 4.78% to $0.39.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) stock moved upwards by 4.43% to $24.04. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 3, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.

 

Losers

Clear Channel Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares declined 4.37% to $0.59 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Feb 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

Intelsat, Inc. (NYSE:I) shares decreased by 3.83% to $1.13. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on Apr 1, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.

 

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market Movers

