Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 7:36am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock surged 8.62% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares surged 5.58% to $5.30. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

 

Losers

SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 6.68% to $0.70 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock plummeted 3.14% to $12.65. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.

 

Related Articles (HTZ + TBLT)

25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
16 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
120 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
75 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga