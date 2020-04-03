4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) stock surged 8.62% to $0.15 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 5, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.

• Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) shares surged 5.58% to $5.30. According to the most recent rating by Consumer Edge Research, on Mar 27, the current rating is at Underweight.

Losers

• SuperCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPCB) stock fell 6.68% to $0.70 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Mar 3, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) stock plummeted 3.14% to $12.65. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $24.