5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares rose 15.18% to $523.46 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $820.

• XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) stock increased by 5.42% to $0.17.

• Carnival, Inc. (NYSE:CUK) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $7.79.

• Dave & Buster's Enter, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares increased by 3.18% to $10.37. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on Apr 3, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $13.

• Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE:NCLH) stock rose 3.14% to $8.66. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Mar 17, the current rating is at Neutral.