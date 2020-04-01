10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• NexPoint Strategic, Inc. (NYSE:NHF) stock plummeted 10.27% to $7.43 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HSBC) stock plummeted 7.92% to $25.80. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Ally Financial, Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) shares fell 5.96% to $13.57. The most recent rating by Nomura, on Feb 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $36.

• Barclays, Inc. (NYSE:BCS) shares declined 5.29% to $4.30. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Feb 11, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) stock fell 5.06% to $39.98. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $62.

• Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE:MS) shares fell 5% to $32.32. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.

• Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE:BAC) shares plummeted 4.95% to $20.17. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 30, is at Outperform, with a price target of $31.

• Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE:WFC) shares declined 4.81% to $27.31. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $37.

• JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE:JPM) stock plummeted 4.61% to $86. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $109.

• MGIC Investment, Inc. (NYSE:MTG) shares decreased by 4.57% to $6.06. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.