20 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
• InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:IFRX) shares increased by 93.19% to $7.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares moved upwards by 42.58% to $7.30. The most recent rating by Benchmark, on Mar 4, is at Speculative Buy, with a price target of $5.
• Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE:MNK) stock increased by 17.68% to $2.33. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on Feb 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $3.
• Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares surged 13.33% to $3.40.
• Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) shares rose 8.81% to $0.50.
• Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) stock surged 8.61% to $0.29.
• Cerus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERS) shares rose 7.74% to $5.01. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on Feb 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.
• Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 7.51% to $14.60. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on Mar 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.
• Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) stock surged 6.63% to $1.77.
• electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) stock rose 5.26% to $1. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Mar 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.
Losers
• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) stock fell 16.55% to $0.47 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
• Therapix Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRPX) stock fell 15.89% to $0.36.
• VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares declined 15.28% to $3.05. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on Mar 4, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.
• China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) stock decreased by 8.94% to $0.51.
• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) stock declined 7.61% to $0.60.
• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) stock fell 7.56% to $6.36. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.
• Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) stock declined 7% to $8.50. The most recent rating by CFRA, on Mar 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.
• ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) stock fell 6.87% to $30.90. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $40.
• Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMAB) stock decreased by 5.29% to $20.07. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on Feb 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $29.
• Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares decreased by 3.74% to $0.44.
