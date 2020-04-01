7 Real Estate Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Losers

• MFA Finl, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) stock fell 10.68% to $1.38 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Wedbush, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Neutral.

• Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) stock fell 5.60% to $51.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 24, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $63.

• Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:PK) stock plummeted 4.55% to $7.55. The most recent rating by Barclays, on Mar 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.

• Two Harbors Investment, Inc. (NYSE:TWO) shares fell 3.76% to $3.71. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on Mar 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $6.

• New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) shares fell 3.23% to $1.50. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 25, the current rating is at Hold.

• Granite Point Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares plummeted 3.10% to $5. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on Mar 26, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.

• Macerich, Inc. (NYSE:MAC) stock decreased by 3.05% to $5.41. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 3, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $18.