5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 7:37am   Comments
Gainers

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares rose 4.80% to $0.42 during Monday's pre-market session.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock rose 4.17% to $158.02. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Mar 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $105.

Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares rose 4.03% to $6.97. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on Mar 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $8.

 

Losers

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock fell 10.94% to $1.14 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on Feb 21, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $2.

AMC Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares declined 5.01% to $3.41. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on Mar 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.

 

