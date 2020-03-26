17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) stock increased by 36.43% to $5.28 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Cerecor, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) stock moved upwards by 28.79% to $3.40.

• Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares rose 21.35% to $0.74.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares increased by 19.43% to $0.40.

• Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) shares surged 9.71% to $9.83. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Mar 3, the current rating is at Hold.

• Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares rose 9.13% to $5.50. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on Mar 16, is at Neutral, with a price target of $5.

• Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares increased by 9.08% to $0.47. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on Jan 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.

• Kitov Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOV) stock moved upwards by 8.32% to $0.28.

• Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares rose 7.99% to $19.19.

• Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock moved upwards by 7.78% to $0.28.

Losers

• Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares plummeted 40.10% to $1.21 during Thursday's pre-market session.

• Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares declined 11.89% to $0.65.

• Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares decreased by 6.90% to $0.54. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on Feb 6, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.

• Immutep, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock decreased by 4.21% to $0.85.

• Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares fell 3.43% to $0.34.

• IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock declined 3.14% to $2.16. According to the most recent rating by Dawson James, on Jan 14, the current rating is at Neutral.

• T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) shares plummeted 3.05% to $0.62.