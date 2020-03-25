6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

• IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares rose 9.58% to $0.18 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• DouYu International Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares increased by 4.04% to $6.96.

• Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) stock increased by 3.57% to $140. The most recent rating by Needham, on Mar 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.

Losers

• Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 7.89% to $0.35 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

• Qutoutiao, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) stock plummeted 4.26% to $2.70.

• VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ:VEON) stock plummeted 3.40% to $1.42. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on Mar 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.