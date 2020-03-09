51 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) shares surged 0.7% to $0.56 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Duff & Phelps Select MLP, Inc. (NYSE: DSE) stock decreased by 27.6% to $1.65 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Itau Unibanco Holding, Inc. (NYSE: ITUB) stock decreased by 13.5% to $5.54.
- Deutsche Bank, Inc. (NYSE: DB) stock plummeted 12.1% to $6.67. According to the most recent rating by Societe Generale, on January 31, the current rating is at Hold.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock plummeted 12.1% to $14.80. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) stock decreased by 11.8% to $22.69. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $35.00.
- Kayne Anderson, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) stock fell 11.7% to $9.05.
- First Horizon National, Inc. (NYSE: FHN) stock declined 11.6% to $11.18. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $18.00.
- MoneyGram, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) stock decreased by 11.2% to $1.75.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares declined 10.9% to $2.75.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock fell 10.8% to $4.04. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on February 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Wells Fargo, Inc. (NYSE: WFC) shares declined 10.7% to $33.14. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $45.00.
- KKR & Co, Inc. (NYSE: KKR) shares fell 10.6% to $24.06. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $38.00.
- ING Groep, Inc. (NYSE: ING) shares decreased by 10.6% to $7.57.
- TriplePoint Venture Gwth, Inc. (NYSE: TPVG) stock fell 10.5% to $11.30. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on March 05, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.75.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares fell 10.4% to $37.46. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on March 04, the current rating is at Buy.
- Invesco, Inc. (NYSE: IVZ) shares fell 10.1% to $11.80. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 03, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $19.00.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares declined 10.0% to $3.07.
- Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE: C) shares declined 9.9% to $55.20. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $85.00.
- Regions Financial, Inc. (NYSE: RF) stock decreased by 9.9% to $11.69. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on March 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- JPMorgan Chase, Inc. (NYSE: JPM) shares declined 9.8% to $97.49. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Overweight, with a price target of $141.00.
- Gladstone Cap, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares fell 9.8% to $8.00.
- AllianzGI Convertible, Inc. (NYSE: NCZ) shares decreased by 9.7% to $4.25.
- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares plummeted 9.5% to $174.59. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $245.00.
- U.S. Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: USB) stock fell 9.3% to $38.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Underweight, with a price target of $60.00.
- Zions Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZION) shares declined 9.3% to $32.00. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $45.00.
- Charles Schwab, Inc. (NYSE: SCHW) shares declined 9.2% to $31.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on March 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $41.00.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GGAL) stock declined 9.1% to $11.11.
- VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares fell 9.0% to $12.50.
- Truist Financial, Inc. (NYSE: TFC) stock fell 9.0% to $37.00. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on February 03, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $54.00.
- TD Ameritrade Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTD) stock declined 8.8% to $32.06. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on March 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $40.00.
- PNC Financial Services Gr, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) shares plummeted 8.8% to $104.15. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $159.00.
- Calamos Global Dynamic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHW) stock plummeted 8.2% to $7.30.
- Oxford Lane Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: OXLC) shares plummeted 8.1% to $7.13.
- Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE: MA) stock plummeted 8.1% to $263.81. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $370.00.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed, Inc. (NYSE: ETV) shares decreased by 7.9% to $13.10.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) stock plummeted 7.9% to $9.54. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
- Main Street Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MAIN) stock decreased by 7.8% to $34.01.
- Newtek Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) shares decreased by 7.7% to $16.30. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 03, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) stock declined 7.6% to $170.52. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $220.00.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares decreased by 7.6% to $102.50. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 31, the current rating is at Buy.
- Blackstone Group, Inc. (NYSE: BX) stock fell 7.6% to $50.01. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $76.00.
- American Intl Gr, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) shares fell 7.5% to $35.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 26, is at Hold, with a price target of $53.00.
- Liberty All Star Equity, Inc. (NYSE: USA) stock declined 7.4% to $5.60.
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) stock fell 7.4% to $1.95. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Bank of New York Mellon, Inc. (NYSE: BK) stock declined 7.1% to $35.32. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on March 05, is at Hold, with a price target of $43.00.
- UBS Group, Inc. (NYSE: UBS) shares plummeted 7.0% to $9.73.
- American Express, Inc. (NYSE: AXP) shares decreased by 7.0% to $100.72. The most recent rating by Baird, on March 09, is at Outperform, with a price target of $124.00.
- Adams Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) stock declined 6.9% to $11.01.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income, Inc. (NYSE: JPC) shares decreased by 6.9% to $9.04.
- Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) stock declined 6.7% to $2.15. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
