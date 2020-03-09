52 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares surged 66.5% to $2.73 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) stock rose 50.0% to $1.77.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) shares increased by 36.5% to $4.60.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock increased by 25.6% to $1.08.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares rose 24.1% to $2.88.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares surged 23.5% to $17.40. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares moved upwards by 22.7% to $3.14.
- Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) stock surged 14.3% to $1.60.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) shares increased by 12.3% to $7.05. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares surged 8.4% to $0.44.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock moved upwards by 8.0% to $13.92. According to the most recent rating by Maxim Group, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.60.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) stock surged 7.2% to $2.99. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on March 02, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved upwards by 6.8% to $1.10.
- Compugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock rose 6.3% to $9.95. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.00.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares rose 5.8% to $13.20. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
Losers
- NewLink Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLNK) stock fell 19.6% to $1.11 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock fell 16.5% to $6.56. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 23, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock decreased by 15.7% to $8.45. According to the most recent rating by Eight Capital, on March 03, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock plummeted 14.7% to $13.03. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock decreased by 13.2% to $2.50.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares declined 12.4% to $0.67.
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock declined 11.1% to $1.04. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $1.50.
- Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares decreased by 8.7% to $13.62. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $23.00.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock fell 8.5% to $0.28.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares decreased by 8.4% to $9.43. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on March 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares fell 8.3% to $3.10. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Enlivex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock plummeted 7.8% to $5.30. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) shares decreased by 7.5% to $2.91. According to the most recent rating by CiBC, on January 15, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares plummeted 7.2% to $2.05.
- AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) stock declined 7.1% to $82.65. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $97.00.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares declined 7.0% to $31.06. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 06, is at Neutral, with a price target of $55.00.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) stock plummeted 6.3% to $56.50. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $69.00.
- Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares plummeted 6.1% to $6.78.
- CVS Health, Inc. (NYSE: CVS) stock plummeted 6.1% to $60.25. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $109.00.
- UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (NYSE: UNH) shares decreased by 6.0% to $267.00. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $362.00.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock declined 6.0% to $17.01.
- Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: ABT) shares decreased by 5.9% to $76.95. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $94.00.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) stock declined 5.8% to $22.57. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $41.00.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) stock declined 5.8% to $0.75.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) stock plummeted 5.7% to $2.82.
- Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares decreased by 5.5% to $77.70. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $96.00.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) stock plummeted 5.5% to $7.00.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock declined 5.3% to $45.89. The most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $56.00.
- Royal Philips, Inc. (NYSE: PHG) stock plummeted 5.2% to $39.88. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $51.00.
- Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares fell 5.0% to $6.50.
- Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares fell 4.6% to $33.41. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $36.00.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock plummeted 4.3% to $59.87. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 19, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) stock plummeted 4.2% to $136.20. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $159.00.
- Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) stock fell 4.1% to $94.99. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on March 06, is at Outperform, with a price target of $121.00.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) stock decreased by 3.6% to $0.27.
- Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock fell 3.3% to $21.34.
