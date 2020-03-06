23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares increased by 77.7% to $5.67 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) shares increased by 23.6% to $3.35.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $2.64.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares increased by 15.1% to $2.37.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares increased by 10.7% to $0.57.
- Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares moved upwards by 8.5% to $2.67.
- ObsEva, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBSV) stock moved upwards by 8.5% to $3.06. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares moved upwards by 8.2% to $1.05. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock rose 6.5% to $13.71. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $2.46.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares rose 5.3% to $1.20.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) shares rose 4.9% to $0.36. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) stock increased by 4.6% to $5.89. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock surged 3.5% to $19.15.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock fell 21.2% to $0.89 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares fell 9.8% to $8.40.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) shares plummeted 7.4% to $0.47.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock decreased by 7.1% to $10.40. According to the most recent rating by Eight Capital, on March 03, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) stock plummeted 6.8% to $0.48.
- Cellectis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLLS) stock fell 5.5% to $14.87. The most recent rating by BTIG Research, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $39.00.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) stock plummeted 4.8% to $39.21.
- Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock decreased by 3.9% to $0.74.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock plummeted 3.9% to $10.54. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on March 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas