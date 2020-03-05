6 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 4.3% to $0.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
Losers
- Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) stock plummeted 7.8% to $11.19 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) shares fell 7.1% to $0.33.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock plummeted 5.8% to $7.20.
- Marathon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: MPC) stock fell 3.6% to $44.20. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $66.00.
- Tenaris, Inc. (NYSE: TS) stock plummeted 3.2% to $17.41. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Outperform.
