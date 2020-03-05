10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock increased by 3.3% to $2.84 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock increased by 2.5% to $6.87.
Losers
- BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock decreased by 6.8% to $36.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares fell 6.1% to $42.96. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock fell 5.3% to $13.99. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares plummeted 4.0% to $49.45. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
- AK Steel Holding, Inc. (NYSE: AKS) stock fell 3.7% to $2.20. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) shares declined 3.2% to $10.23. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.50.
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock fell 2.9% to $199.52. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
- United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) stock plummeted 2.7% to $7.82. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.
