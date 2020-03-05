Market Overview

10 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 7:47am   Comments
Gainers

  • Mechel, Inc. (NYSE: MTL) stock increased by 3.3% to $2.84 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) stock increased by 2.5% to $6.87.

 

Losers

  • BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock decreased by 6.8% to $36.30 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) shares fell 6.1% to $42.96. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on March 03, the current rating is at Hold.
  • ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock fell 5.3% to $13.99. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares plummeted 4.0% to $49.45. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $55.00.
  • AK Steel Holding, Inc. (NYSE: AKS) stock fell 3.7% to $2.20. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) shares declined 3.2% to $10.23. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $13.50.
  • Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock fell 2.9% to $199.52. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
  • United States Steel, Inc. (NYSE: X) stock plummeted 2.7% to $7.82. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 14, is at Sell, with a price target of $9.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

