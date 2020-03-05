Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 05, 2020 7:43am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock surged 0.5% to $13.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.

 

Losers

  • The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock decreased by 8.9% to $6.21 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares declined 7.7% to $107.78. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $110.00.
  • WPP, Inc. (NYSE: WPP) stock plummeted 3.9% to $47.30.
  • Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares plummeted 3.8% to $5.84.
  • Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares plummeted 3.0% to $6.45. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 07, the current rating is at Neutral.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIRI + MEET)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
92 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga