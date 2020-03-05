6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock surged 0.5% to $13.69 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on March 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
Losers
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) stock decreased by 8.9% to $6.21 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares declined 7.7% to $107.78. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 05, is at Neutral, with a price target of $110.00.
- WPP, Inc. (NYSE: WPP) stock plummeted 3.9% to $47.30.
- Telefonica, Inc. (NYSE: TEF) shares plummeted 3.8% to $5.84.
- Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) shares plummeted 3.0% to $6.45. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
