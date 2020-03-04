Market Overview

8 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) shares moved upwards by 5.1% to $126.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 24, is at Outperform, with a price target of $179.00.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) shares moved upwards by 3.9% to $11.95.
  • Lloyds Banking Group, Inc. (NYSE: LYG) shares rose 3.6% to $2.47. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares rose 2.9% to $3.42.
  • Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE: MA) shares increased by 2.7% to $300.00. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $370.00.
  • Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) shares increased by 2.7% to $3.63.
  • BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock increased by 2.7% to $4.82. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on February 26, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth, Inc. (NYSE: TPVG) stock declined 1.2% to $12.00 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on January 14, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $15.50.

