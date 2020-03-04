Market Overview

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 8:04am   Comments
Gainers

  • SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares surged 8.6% to $2.28 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $26.10. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 4.6% to $10.72.
  • Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares increased by 4.4% to $4.71.
  • Southwest Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: LUV) stock rose 4.2% to $47.14. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on March 02, is at Outperform, with a price target of $55.00.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.28.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock rose 3.5% to $4.13.
  • Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $10.00. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) stock surged 3.2% to $26.01. The most recent rating by Buckingham Research, on February 27, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.

 

Losers

  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock declined 2.4% to $0.20 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 05, is at Buy, with a price target of $0.50.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

