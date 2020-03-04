Market Overview

8 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Inpixon, Inc. (NASDAQ: INPX) stock rose 21.2% to $2.63 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) shares increased by 5.1% to $23.00.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock rose 4.4% to $134.31. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $105.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock rose 3.8% to $295.12. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on January 23, is at Outperform, with a price target of $320.00.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock increased by 3.8% to $38.36. According to the most recent rating by Benchmark, on March 02, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock rose 3.7% to $0.25.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares moved upwards by 3.4% to $48.32. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.

 

Losers

  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock declined 10.0% to $0.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

