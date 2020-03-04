Market Overview

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2020 7:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $27.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 2.9% to $32.86.
  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $16.39. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.50.
  • Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $33.85. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.00.
  • Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares increased by 2.4% to $52.49. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $73.00.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock increased by 2.2% to $44.60.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 2.0% to $16.13.
  • Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) shares surged 2.0% to $20.25. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.

 

 

Losers

  • Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares fell 12.8% to $1.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock declined 5.1% to $0.21.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Mkt Movers

