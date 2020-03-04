10 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock moved upwards by 3.4% to $27.70 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 2.9% to $32.86.
- Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $16.39. The most recent rating by UBS, on March 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.50.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) stock moved upwards by 2.7% to $33.85. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.00.
- Exxon Mobil, Inc. (NYSE: XOM) shares increased by 2.4% to $52.49. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $73.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) stock increased by 2.2% to $44.60.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 2.0% to $16.13.
- Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) shares surged 2.0% to $20.25. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 14, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $23.00.
Losers
