40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Stealth BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITO) shares surged 74.2% to $3.31 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares increased by 56.0% to $0.51.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares rose 33.3% to $4.68. The most recent rating by Needham, on March 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares rose 25.5% to $0.60. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 20, the current rating is at Buy.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock surged 16.0% to $41.91. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $38.00.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares increased by 13.8% to $3.38.
- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) stock moved upwards by 10.9% to $10.40.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock moved upwards by 9.1% to $3.37.
- Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares rose 7.1% to $1.06.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $1.39.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 6.3% to $0.70.
- Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock increased by 5.9% to $3.41.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock surged 5.7% to $3.15. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on March 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $6.00.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) stock moved upwards by 5.5% to $0.56. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: TMO) shares surged 3.5% to $315.51. The most recent rating by BTIG, on January 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $372.00.
Losers
- Spherix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares fell 22.4% to $0.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 15.9% to $14.97. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- InflaRx, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFRX) stock decreased by 15.3% to $5.15.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares decreased by 15.2% to $0.52.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock fell 15.1% to $13.03. According to the most recent rating by Eight Capital, on March 03, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares fell 14.4% to $38.52. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
- Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares fell 13.7% to $13.50.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock plummeted 13.6% to $1.08.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares decreased by 11.5% to $2.07.
- Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares fell 10.3% to $1.56.
- Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares fell 10.0% to $1.17.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares fell 10.0% to $10.82. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares decreased by 9.5% to $1.24.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares plummeted 8.8% to $3.61. The most recent rating by Dawson James, on December 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock decreased by 8.7% to $0.45.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock decreased by 8.6% to $2.65.
- Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock declined 8.4% to $0.75.
- Intec Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock fell 7.7% to $0.36.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock fell 7.3% to $0.38.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock plummeted 7.3% to $5.58.
- BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares plummeted 7.0% to $4.65.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock declined 7.0% to $27.80. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock plummeted 6.7% to $3.18.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 6.6% to $1.27.
- Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) stock declined 6.5% to $0.40. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
