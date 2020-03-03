5 Consumer Defensive Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGW) shares surged 4.3% to $57.60 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Stephens & Co., on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $65.00.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) stock moved upwards by 4.2% to $100.10. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 28, is at Hold, with a price target of $107.00.
- GSX Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GSX) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $42.24. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
Losers
- Anheuser-Busch InBev, Inc. (NYSE: BUD) stock decreased by 3.5% to $56.57 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bryan Garnier, on February 28, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares plummeted 1.5% to $54.77. The most recent rating by Buckingham, on February 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $65.00.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Consumer Defensive Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas