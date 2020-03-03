5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 6.4% to $790.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Market Outperform.
- Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE: KSS) shares increased by 5.2% to $40.45. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE: HOME) stock rose 3.1% to $4.68. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
Losers
