5 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 8:03am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares increased by 6.4% to $790.99 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JMP Securities, on March 03, the current rating is at Market Outperform.
  • Kohl's, Inc. (NYSE: KSS) shares increased by 5.2% to $40.45. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on March 02, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • At Home Group, Inc. (NYSE: HOME) stock rose 3.1% to $4.68. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 21, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

 

Losers

  • Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) stock fell 11.4% to $16.04 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE: NCLH) stock declined 2.4% to $34.60. The most recent rating by CFRA, on March 02, is at Sell, with a price target of $33.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

