Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 7:57am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Genworth Finl, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares increased by 13.4% to $4.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock increased by 7.1% to $11.05.

 

Losers

  • Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares fell 1.9% to $7.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares declined 1.8% to $205.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $245.00.
  • Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) shares fell 1.5% to $125.82. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 28, is at Underweight, with a price target of $130.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCS + GNW)

11 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Barclays Begins Process To Look For A New CEO, Report Says
7 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga