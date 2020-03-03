5 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Genworth Finl, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) shares increased by 13.4% to $4.75 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- VectoIQ Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIQ) stock increased by 7.1% to $11.05.
Losers
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) shares fell 1.9% to $7.37 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) shares declined 1.8% to $205.80. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on March 02, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $245.00.
- Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) shares fell 1.5% to $125.82. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 28, is at Underweight, with a price target of $130.00.
