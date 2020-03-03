Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock rose 5.9% to $50.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares increased by 1.5% to $41.51. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.

 

Losers

  • Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock plummeted 2.9% to $9.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock decreased by 2.3% to $6.40. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock declined 2.0% to $41.68. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + MBT)

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Wells Fargo Upgrades Trade Desk On 2020 Spend Inflection
Here's Who Could Take A Massive Hit If The 2020 Olympics Were Canceled
6 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
20 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
How Shaquille O'Neal Negotiates, Picks His Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga