5 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) stock rose 5.9% to $50.95 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $50.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares increased by 1.5% to $41.51. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $57.00.
Losers
- Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock plummeted 2.9% to $9.89 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock decreased by 2.3% to $6.40. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 07, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Comcast, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) stock declined 2.0% to $41.68. The most recent rating by MoffettNathanson, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $52.00.
