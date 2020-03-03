Market Overview

7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2020 7:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE: DRD) shares surged 4.3% to $6.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.25.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $19.21. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock rose 2.9% to $4.80. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.90.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE: WPM) stock increased by 2.5% to $30.00.
  • Chemours, Inc. (NYSE: CC) stock surged 2.4% to $14.79. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $19.00.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares surged 2.4% to $3.62.

 

Losers

  • Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock plummeted 1.0% to $196.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

