7 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE: DRD) shares surged 4.3% to $6.78 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.25.
- Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $19.21. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE: CDE) stock rose 2.9% to $4.80. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.90.
- Wheaton Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE: WPM) stock increased by 2.5% to $30.00.
- Chemours, Inc. (NYSE: CC) stock surged 2.4% to $14.79. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $19.00.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) shares surged 2.4% to $3.62.
Losers
- Linde, Inc. (NYSE: LIN) stock plummeted 1.0% to $196.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.
