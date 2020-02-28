5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) shares increased by 0.1% to $49.55 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on January 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
Losers
- Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) stock fell 4.8% to $44.06 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Brookfield Renewable, Inc. (NYSE: BEP) shares decreased by 4.0% to $48.55. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on February 07, is at Hold, with a price target of $52.00.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares declined 3.3% to $15.80. The most recent rating by Barclays, on January 28, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock declined 3.0% to $63.51. According to the most recent rating by Exane BNP Paribas, on January 10, the current rating is at Neutral.
