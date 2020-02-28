Market Overview

50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 8:34am   Comments
Gainers

  • Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYNT) shares increased by 239.4% to $4.09 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares rose 182.0% to $0.80.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) shares surged 110.8% to $3.71.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock increased by 91.4% to $29.70.
  • Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares rose 58.9% to $1.70.
  • Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares moved upwards by 53.4% to $0.47. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock surged 46.5% to $0.69.
  • Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares surged 41.9% to $4.40.
  • BOQI International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares rose 39.8% to $5.90.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock surged 38.5% to $3.42.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) stock moved upwards by 35.6% to $2.59.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) stock rose 29.9% to $2.65.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) stock increased by 29.8% to $8.65.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares increased by 29.0% to $0.27.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock moved upwards by 26.7% to $14.95. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) stock surged 23.4% to $19.70. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) shares surged 23.0% to $60.00. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on February 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) stock rose 21.6% to $73.19. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 04, is at Neutral, with a price target of $26.00.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) stock surged 20.6% to $1.23.
  • Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares moved upwards by 19.1% to $1.25.
  • Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares moved upwards by 18.4% to $0.91.
  • Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) shares surged 18.3% to $8.65.
  • Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares surged 17.2% to $1.50.
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares increased by 13.4% to $9.25.
  • Happiness Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares surged 13.3% to $5.86.

 

Losers

  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) stock plummeted 35.3% to $0.22 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.50.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock decreased by 13.0% to $0.31. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.50.
  • PAVmed, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) shares decreased by 11.2% to $2.15.
  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) stock plummeted 10.3% to $4.00. The most recent rating by Nomura Instinet, on January 10, is at Buy, with a price target of $10.00.
  • Acasti Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares plummeted 9.8% to $0.40. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock fell 8.8% to $23.86. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock plummeted 8.5% to $1.08. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) stock plummeted 7.4% to $4.00. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 28, the current rating is at Underweight.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares plummeted 7.4% to $2.51. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 21, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Zosano Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock declined 7.2% to $0.65.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock fell 7.0% to $4.35.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares fell 7.0% to $0.72.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock decreased by 6.4% to $0.44.
  • Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC) stock declined 6.4% to $0.52.
  • CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares fell 6.3% to $0.32.
  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) stock plummeted 6.2% to $4.39.
  • Nabriva Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) stock fell 6.2% to $1.21.
  • argenx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARGX) stock plummeted 6.0% to $135.00. According to the most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock declined 5.7% to $0.20. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 5.6% to $0.44. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares plummeted 5.4% to $2.10. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 09, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Amarin Corp, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares decreased by 5.2% to $13.90. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 26, is at Underperform, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares fell 5.1% to $2.60. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Grifols, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRFS) stock plummeted 5.0% to $22.30.
  • TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares decreased by 4.8% to $1.58. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

