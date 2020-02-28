25 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.30 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $267.15. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock increased by 4.1% to $0.18.
Losers
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock declined 11.7% to $17.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on February 20, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.
- Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares declined 11.7% to $0.17.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock fell 10.7% to $1.00.
- Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE: PING) stock declined 10.2% to $20.27. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares declined 9.8% to $15.25. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 28, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $17.00.
- VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) stock fell 8.5% to $123.94. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on February 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $147.00.
- SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock decreased by 6.6% to $2.39.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock plummeted 6.3% to $118.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $105.00.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares plummeted 5.8% to $9.01. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.50.
- PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE: PAGS) stock declined 5.3% to $31.00. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.
- Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares fell 5.0% to $7.60. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on February 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.
- Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) stock declined 4.6% to $6.70. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) stock decreased by 4.5% to $12.55. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock decreased by 4.4% to $46.63. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock decreased by 4.1% to $20.60. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
- StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) stock decreased by 4.1% to $40.15. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
- DSP, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) stock plummeted 4.0% to $13.26.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 3.7% to $42.38. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares declined 3.1% to $21.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
- Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares decreased by 3.1% to $19.98.
- Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock plummeted 3.0% to $265.38. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $345.00.
- Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock fell 3.0% to $76.97. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.
