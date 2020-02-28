Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 8:31am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.30 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $267.15. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $310.00.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) stock increased by 4.1% to $0.18.

 

Losers

  • Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) stock declined 11.7% to $17.90 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on February 20, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Superconductor Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) shares declined 11.7% to $0.17.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) stock fell 10.7% to $1.00.
  • Ping Identity Holding, Inc. (NYSE: PING) stock declined 10.2% to $20.27. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $32.00.
  • Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB) shares declined 9.8% to $15.25. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 28, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $17.00.
  • VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) stock fell 8.5% to $123.94. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on February 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $147.00.
  • SemiLEDs, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEDS) stock decreased by 6.6% to $2.39.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock plummeted 6.3% to $118.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $105.00.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares plummeted 5.8% to $9.01. The most recent rating by Rosenblatt, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.50.
  • PagSeguro Digital, Inc. (NYSE: PAGS) stock declined 5.3% to $31.00. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on February 28, is at Overweight, with a price target of $39.00.
  • Zix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIXI) shares fell 5.0% to $7.60. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on February 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $13.00.
  • Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) stock declined 4.6% to $6.70. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) stock decreased by 4.5% to $12.55. According to the most recent rating by First Analysis, on January 15, the current rating is at Outperform.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock decreased by 4.4% to $46.63. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock decreased by 4.1% to $20.60. The most recent rating by Wedbush, on January 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $27.00.
  • StoneCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: STNE) stock decreased by 4.1% to $40.15. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on February 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $48.00.
  • DSP, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) stock plummeted 4.0% to $13.26.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell 3.7% to $42.38. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 20, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $64.00.
  • HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) shares declined 3.1% to $21.20. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 25, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $24.00.
  • Canadian Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) shares decreased by 3.1% to $19.98.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock plummeted 3.0% to $265.38. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $345.00.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) stock fell 3.0% to $76.97. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $100.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AAOI)

Starbucks Reopening Restaurants In China After Temporarily Closing Them Down Due Coronavirus Outbreak
Hyundai Stock Dips As Company Shuts Down Factory After Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Baidu Reports Q4 Earnings Beat, Shares Tank On Grim Q1 Outlook Due To Coronavirus
Department Of Correction: Both DJIA And SPX On Verge Of 10% Decline From Peaks
First Apple Store To Open In India In 2021
Microsoft Shares Fall As Company Warns Of Q3 Earnings Miss Due To Coronavirus Impact
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga