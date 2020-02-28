26 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock increased by 3.5% to $1.34 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on December 18, is at Hold, with a price target of $2.00.
Losers
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares declined 16.7% to $0.75 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) shares plummeted 12.7% to $2.27. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock plummeted 8.6% to $0.32.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares decreased by 7.7% to $0.24. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Sell, with a price target of $0.00.
- Callon Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: CPE) shares plummeted 6.4% to $1.91. The most recent rating by Barclays, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $4.00.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock declined 5.9% to $1.28. According to the most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 18, the current rating is at Sell.
- Viper Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNOM) shares fell 5.4% to $16.93. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on January 22, the current rating is at Overweight.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) stock declined 5.1% to $1.39. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on February 27, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.00.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares plummeted 4.5% to $0.19.
- EnLink Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ENLC) shares declined 4.5% to $3.51. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 27, is at Outperform, with a price target of $7.00.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares decreased by 4.4% to $0.97.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) stock fell 4.3% to $0.90. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $3.00.
- Noble, Inc. (NYSE: NE) stock declined 3.7% to $0.63. According to the most recent rating by HSBC, on December 06, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Range Resources, Inc. (NYSE: RRC) stock decreased by 3.6% to $2.65. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.50.
- Pembina Pipeline, Inc. (NYSE: PBA) stock plummeted 3.6% to $35.26. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on February 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $56.00.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock plummeted 3.5% to $1.65. According to the most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on February 28, the current rating is at Hold.
- Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) stock decreased by 3.4% to $0.32. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock declined 3.3% to $2.90. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 19, the current rating is at Sell.
- California Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CRC) stock decreased by 3.0% to $5.51.
- Vermilion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VET) shares declined 3.0% to $10.00. According to the most recent rating by National Bank Financial, on January 31, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Sasol, Inc. (NYSE: SSL) shares decreased by 3.0% to $11.84. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 18, the current rating is at Buy.
- GasLog, Inc. (NYSE: GLOG) shares plummeted 2.6% to $5.55. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 07, is at Neutral, with a price target of $6.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 2.4% to $30.77.
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock plummeted 2.4% to $17.05. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on February 28, is at Buy, with a price target of $35.00.
- Valero Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VLO) shares plummeted 2.3% to $64.70. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $115.00.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Mkt MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.