10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares increased by 11.3% to $18.15 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares surged 10.0% to $55.74. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 06, is at Hold, with a price target of $46.00.
- JC Penney Co, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) shares surged 5.9% to $0.77.
- Jumia Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: JMIA) shares surged 3.2% to $4.20.
Losers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 5.0% to $740.06 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $800.00.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock plummeted 3.5% to $4.19. The most recent rating by Bernstein, on February 25, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $4.00.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) stock fell 2.7% to $11.63. According to the most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on February 10, the current rating is at Hold.
- Ford Motor, Inc. (NYSE: F) shares declined 2.3% to $7.05. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $11.00.
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Inc. (NYSE: NCLH) shares fell 2.1% to $35.53. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $57.00.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) stock declined 2.0% to $13.33. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 25, is at Hold, with a price target of $15.00.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.