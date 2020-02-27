12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) stock rose 67.0% to $5.86 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Barclays, Inc. (NYSE: BCS) stock plummeted 4.9% to $8.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on February 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Prudential, Inc. (NYSE: PUK) shares fell 3.4% to $35.04.
- HSBC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HSBC) stock fell 3.3% to $34.50. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 20, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
- Credit Suisse Group, Inc. (NYSE: CS) shares plummeted 2.9% to $11.84. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 14, is at Hold, with a price target of $14.00.
- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares decreased by 2.5% to $106.35. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on January 31, the current rating is at Buy.
- Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) stock plummeted 2.5% to $110.06. The most recent rating by Baird, on February 18, is at Outperform, with a price target of $143.00.
- Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE: MA) shares fell 2.4% to $290.95. The most recent rating by UBS, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $370.00.
- Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) shares plummeted 2.3% to $182.78. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on February 12, is at Outperform, with a price target of $220.00.
- Royal Bank of Scotland, Inc. (NYSE: RBS) stock declined 2.1% to $4.81. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 17, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Bank of America, Inc. (NYSE: BAC) shares declined 2.1% to $29.99. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) shares decreased by 2.0% to $46.28. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $61.00.
