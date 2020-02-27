14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Equitrans Midstream, Inc. (NYSE: ETRN) stock surged 6.6% to $9.25 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $14.00.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock surged 2.9% to $15.68. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
Losers
- Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) stock decreased by 22.0% to $16.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $43.00.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares fell 16.7% to $0.99.
- WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) shares plummeted 8.7% to $9.37. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on January 24, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Borr Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: BORR) stock declined 8.2% to $2.58. According to the most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on December 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock fell 5.3% to $0.36.
- Gulfport Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPOR) shares decreased by 5.0% to $0.95. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on February 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) shares decreased by 3.8% to $3.29. According to the most recent rating by Argus Research, on February 19, the current rating is at Sell.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock fell 3.3% to $7.08.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) stock fell 2.8% to $0.30. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares decreased by 2.6% to $27.65. According to the most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 21, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Occidental Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OXY) shares fell 2.1% to $33.50. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $43.00.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares plummeted 2.0% to $15.50.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
