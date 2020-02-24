Market Overview

25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2020 7:39am   Comments
Gainers

  • Enlivex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENLV) stock surged 27.5% to $11.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $20.00.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) shares surged 20.1% to $2.15.
  • Lianluo Smart, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLIT) stock moved upwards by 15.7% to $0.76.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) stock surged 13.1% to $2.25.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock increased by 11.1% to $8.58.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stock rose 11.1% to $4.16. The most recent rating by PiperJaffray, on January 03, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Tocagen, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOCA) stock surged 10.5% to $2.10.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares rose 8.8% to $3.32. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Correvio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORV) stock surged 7.0% to $0.31. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on December 11, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) stock increased by 6.1% to $2.61.

 

Losers

  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares decreased by 8.2% to $0.21 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Trillium Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) shares declined 8.1% to $3.84.
  • Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares decreased by 7.6% to $253.22. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on February 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $302.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) stock decreased by 7.5% to $9.18. The most recent rating by Stifel, on January 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares plummeted 7.4% to $1.38. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock declined 6.8% to $6.66.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares declined 6.4% to $46.80.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock declined 6.3% to $1.56. The most recent rating by Piper Sandler, on January 10, is at Underweight, with a price target of $1.00.
  • Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock plummeted 5.2% to $5.05.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) stock fell 4.9% to $0.50.
  • MorphoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOR) shares decreased by 4.4% to $29.54.
  • Danaher, Inc. (NYSE: DHR) shares declined 4.4% to $154.70. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $187.00.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) stock declined 4.4% to $3.06.
  • Alcon, Inc. (NYSE: ALC) shares declined 4.3% to $60.77. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $70.00.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares declined 4.3% to $1.56.

