20 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares surged 8.8% to $14.80 during Monday's pre-market session.
Losers
- Electrameccanica Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLO) stock declined 6.9% to $1.89 during Monday's pre-market session.
- InterContinental Hotels, Inc. (NYSE: IHG) stock plummeted 6.5% to $60.97.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CUK) stock fell 6.4% to $36.76.
- Carnival, Inc. (NYSE: CCL) stock decreased by 5.8% to $39.28. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 08, is at Neutral, with a price target of $51.00.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) stock decreased by 5.7% to $37.77. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Inc. (NYSE: FCAU) stock declined 5.6% to $12.37. According to the most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on December 18, the current rating is at Outperform.
- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) shares plummeted 5.3% to $69.65. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on January 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $85.00.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares fell 5.2% to $3.86. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Ferrari, Inc. (NYSE: RACE) stock decreased by 4.9% to $164.40. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $185.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares fell 4.7% to $859.00. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 18, is at Underperform, with a price target of $290.00.
- Canada Goose Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares fell 4.5% to $29.00. The most recent rating by DA Davidson, on February 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $32.00.
- Vipshop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: VIPS) shares fell 4.0% to $12.84. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $13.50.
- Trip.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares fell 4.0% to $31.75. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on February 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) stock declined 3.9% to $24.50. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on February 06, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) stock fell 3.7% to $15.45. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.00.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) stock fell 3.4% to $39.05. The most recent rating by DZ Bank, on January 22, is at Buy, with a price target of $47.00.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares fell 3.4% to $2025.48. The most recent rating by Aegis Capital, on February 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $2525.00.
- Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) stock declined 3.3% to $44.36.
- Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) shares plummeted 3.1% to $97.10. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on February 04, is at Outperform, with a price target of $110.00.
