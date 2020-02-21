6 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Qudian, Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares increased by 4.9% to $2.80 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Nomura, on January 22, the current rating is at Reduce.
Losers
- UP Fintech Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIGR) shares decreased by 2.6% to $3.75 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Banco Santander, Inc. (NYSE: SAN) stock decreased by 1.7% to $4.06.
- Aegon, Inc. (NYSE: AEG) shares fell 1.4% to $3.97.
- BBVA, Inc. (NYSE: BBVA) stock declined 1.4% to $5.46.
- Morgan Stanley, Inc. (NYSE: MS) stock declined 1.0% to $53.25. According to the most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 21, the current rating is at Neutral.
Posted-In: Financial Services Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.