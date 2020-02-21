4 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) stock rose 4.8% to $30.65 during Friday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 21, the current rating is at Outperform.
- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) shares moved upwards by 4.3% to $39.40. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $908.99. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on February 18, is at Underperform, with a price target of $290.00.
Losers
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock declined 1.2% to $4.21 during Friday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
