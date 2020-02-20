4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock moved upwards by 8.7% to $6.22 during Thursday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley, on November 25, is at Buy, with a price target of $6.00.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) stock rose 3.8% to $38.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 09, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares moved upwards by 3.2% to $2.88. The most recent rating by Craig-Hallum, on January 23, is at Sell, with a price target of $1.50.
Losers
- Bloom Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BE) shares decreased by 4.8% to $13.40 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on February 20, the current rating is at Market Perform.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.