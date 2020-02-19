Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:11am   Comments
Gainers

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 12.8% to $45.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Garmin, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares rose 8.1% to $105.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $100.00.
  • SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock rose 4.9% to $113.65. The most recent rating by Northland Securities, on January 27, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $102.00.
  • Sequans Communications, Inc. (NYSE: SQNS) shares surged 3.9% to $6.89.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock surged 3.2% to $26.50.
  • Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $122.00. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
  • Xperi, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPER) stock increased by 2.2% to $15.35.

 

Losers

  • Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) shares fell 2.6% to $34.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
  • Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares declined 1.8% to $21.39. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 19, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

