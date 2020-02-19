9 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares surged 12.8% to $45.31 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by B. Riley FBR, on February 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $35.00.
- Garmin, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares rose 8.1% to $105.00. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 28, is at Neutral, with a price target of $100.00.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) stock rose 4.9% to $113.65. The most recent rating by Northland Securities, on January 27, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $102.00.
- Sequans Communications, Inc. (NYSE: SQNS) shares surged 3.9% to $6.89.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co, Inc. (NYSE: JKS) stock surged 3.2% to $26.50.
- Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $122.00. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $140.00.
- Xperi, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPER) stock increased by 2.2% to $15.35.
Losers
- Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE: DT) shares fell 2.6% to $34.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $37.00.
- Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares declined 1.8% to $21.39. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on February 19, the current rating is at Sector Weight.
