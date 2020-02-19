Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock increased by 2.9% to $76.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $105.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock rose 2.6% to $0.94. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.20.
  • Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.87. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.7% to $0.44. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
  • Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BTE) stock increased by 1.4% to $1.10.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 1.3% to $10.43. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.

 

Losers

  • Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock fell 0.9% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BTE + CHK)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga