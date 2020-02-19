8 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Unit, Inc. (NYSE: UNT) stock moved upwards by 5.7% to $0.37 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on January 06, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) stock increased by 2.9% to $76.75. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on January 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $105.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) stock rose 2.6% to $0.94. The most recent rating by UBS, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $1.20.
- Whiting Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: WLL) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $2.87. The most recent rating by Capital One Financial, on January 10, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $12.00.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.7% to $0.44. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on December 09, is at In-Line, with a price target of $0.50.
- Baytex Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BTE) stock increased by 1.4% to $1.10.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 1.3% to $10.43. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on January 27, is at Buy, with a price target of $17.00.
Losers
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) stock fell 0.9% to $0.22 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
