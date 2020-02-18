Market Overview

14 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 7:56am   Comments
Gainers

  • Sibanye-Stillwater, Inc. (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 5.0% to $11.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock increased by 4.0% to $3.25.
  • DRDGold, Inc. (NYSE: DRD) stock surged 3.1% to $6.59. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on February 14, is at Buy, with a price target of $9.25.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $19.99. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Gold Fields, Inc. (NYSE: GFI) shares rose 2.4% to $6.25.
  • Yamana Gold, Inc. (NYSE: AUY) stock rose 1.6% to $4.16. According to the most recent rating by Stifel, on February 11, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines, Inc. (NYSE: AEM) shares surged 1.5% to $50.60. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on December 05, is at Sector Perform, with a price target of $61.00.
  • Vale, Inc. (NYSE: VALE) stock increased by 1.1% to $12.00. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Barrick Gold, Inc. (NYSE: GOLD) shares rose 1.0% to $19.83. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on January 16, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
Losers

  • Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) stock fell 2.7% to $2.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock declined 2.7% to $16.86. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • BHP Gr, Inc. (NYSE: BBL) stock decreased by 2.3% to $43.01.
  • CRH, Inc. (NYSE: CRH) shares decreased by 2.1% to $38.08.
  • BHP Group, Inc. (NYSE: BHP) stock fell 1.3% to $51.01.

