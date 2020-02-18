Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 7:52am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 6.9% to $855.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 18, is at Underweight, with a price target of $500.00.
  • Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.10.
  • NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock surged 2.4% to $3.87. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock rose 1.6% to $11.36. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on February 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.

 

Losers

  • Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares plummeted 3.9% to $11.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares fell 1.6% to $37.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBBY + FRSX)

Shopify Tops Fourth Quarter Estimates – Shopping Therapy Indeed Seems To Relieve Stress!
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Bed Bath & Beyond Investigated By Law Firms As Shares Drop Following Sales Warning
Analyst Puzzled By Bed Bath & Beyond's Q4 Update
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Shopify Surges Following Strong Q4 Results; Bed Bath & Beyond Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga