6 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rose 6.9% to $855.12 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on February 18, is at Underweight, with a price target of $500.00.
- Foresight Autonomous, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares moved upwards by 5.8% to $1.10.
- NIO, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) stock surged 2.4% to $3.87. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on December 03, is at Neutral, with a price target of $2.20.
- Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) stock rose 1.6% to $11.36. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on February 12, is at Hold, with a price target of $12.00.
Losers
- Tata Motors, Inc. (NYSE: TTM) shares plummeted 3.9% to $11.26 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on January 27, the current rating is at Buy.
- Luckin Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares fell 1.6% to $37.40. The most recent rating by Needham, on February 04, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
