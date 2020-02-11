Market Overview

4 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock surged 2.4% to $18.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares increased by 1.1% to $54.01. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 11, the current rating is at Underperform.

 

Losers

  • Harmony Gold Mining Co, Inc. (NYSE: HMY) stock fell 4.6% to $2.88 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Anglogold Ashanti, Inc. (NYSE: AU) shares decreased by 2.9% to $19.17. According to the most recent rating by UBS, on February 06, the current rating is at Neutral.

Posted-In: Basic Materials Stocks Pre-Market Movers

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

