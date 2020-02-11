4 Basic Materials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- ArcelorMittal, Inc. (NYSE: MT) stock surged 2.4% to $18.23 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on December 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Rio Tinto, Inc. (NYSE: RIO) shares increased by 1.1% to $54.01. According to the most recent rating by RBC Capital, on February 11, the current rating is at Underperform.
Losers
