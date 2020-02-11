6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $16.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares increased by 4.0% to $8.37.
- Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares increased by 2.9% to $17.21.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares increased by 2.9% to $9.92.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock increased by 2.3% to $4.07. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 10, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.50.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock rose 1.2% to $36.64.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversPre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.