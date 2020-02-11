Market Overview

6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 7:44am
Gainers

  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) shares moved upwards by 4.2% to $16.93 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Bernstein, on January 14, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares increased by 4.0% to $8.37.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares increased by 2.9% to $17.21.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) shares increased by 2.9% to $9.92.
  • Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) stock increased by 2.3% to $4.07. The most recent rating by CFRA, on February 10, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.50.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock rose 1.2% to $36.64.

