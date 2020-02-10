9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $23.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $21.00.
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $10.29.
- Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $7.58. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $1.47.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $50.57. According to the most recent rating by Northcoast Research, on February 10, the current rating is at Buy.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.3% to $30.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
- Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $4.60.
Losers
