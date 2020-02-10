Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 8:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $23.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on November 27, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $21.00.
  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock moved upwards by 3.6% to $10.29.
  • Inseego, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSG) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $7.58. The most recent rating by Cowen & Co., on January 13, is at Outperform, with a price target of $9.00.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $1.47.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $50.57. According to the most recent rating by Northcoast Research, on February 10, the current rating is at Buy.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.3% to $30.00. The most recent rating by Baird, on January 24, is at Neutral, with a price target of $30.00.
  • Canaan, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $4.60.

 

Losers

  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares declined 1.4% to $8.65 during Monday's pre-market session.
  • Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares declined 1.1% to $316.44. The most recent rating by B of A Securities, on January 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $355.00.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

